Citigroup Inc. Buys 21,046 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 110.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maximus by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,004 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Maximus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Maximus by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $89.69.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 45.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,083 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.