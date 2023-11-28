Citigroup Inc. Buys 26,520 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of AY opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.88. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 413.95%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

