Citigroup Inc. Buys 51,923 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,923 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 98,058.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Gentex by 4,004.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,318 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Gentex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

