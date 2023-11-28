Citigroup Inc. Buys 9,546 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 924.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 177,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Dillard’s Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DDS opened at $340.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.68. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.97. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 2.16%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Articles

