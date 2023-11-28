Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 171,153 VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in VEON by 45.8% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,031,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 323,847 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VEON Stock Performance

VEON stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter.

VEON Company Profile

(Free Report)

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.