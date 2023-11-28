Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $96.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

