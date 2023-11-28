Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NetEase by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NetEase by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,898,000 after purchasing an additional 190,905 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NetEase by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $118.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average of $101.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

