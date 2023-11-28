Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.4 %

GPI stock opened at $279.66 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.87 and a fifty-two week high of $293.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.