Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1,064.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,988 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,373 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,300,000 after acquiring an additional 388,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,734,000 after buying an additional 65,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GBCI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $58.84.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

