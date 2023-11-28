Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 42.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 25,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 51.7% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 33,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

CVI opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.63.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 69.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on CVR Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $144,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,692,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,571,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.