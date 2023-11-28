Citigroup Inc. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RLI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in RLI by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RLI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Up 1.3 %

RLI stock opened at $139.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.73. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RLI

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.