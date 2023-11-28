Citigroup Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 144.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,668 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after buying an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after acquiring an additional 110,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Iridium Communications stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -288.87%.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

