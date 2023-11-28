Citigroup Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 147.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,759.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,368 shares of company stock worth $2,220,733 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TENB

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.