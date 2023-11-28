Citigroup Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Terex by 0.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 17.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Terex by 59.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Terex news, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 7,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $437,344. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of Terex stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEX

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.