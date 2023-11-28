Citigroup Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,048,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 720,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,704,000 after purchasing an additional 162,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,112,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insperity Trading Down 0.1 %

NSP stock opened at $113.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $93.56 and a one year high of $131.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total value of $535,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,574 shares in the company, valued at $7,663,428.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.