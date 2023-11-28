Citigroup Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,326,000 after buying an additional 774,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,875,000 after buying an additional 87,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $272.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $256.33 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.08.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.