Citigroup Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,349 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE SKX opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

