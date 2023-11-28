Citigroup Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 323.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $295,665.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,190.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $295,665.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,190.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,177 shares of company stock worth $10,483,937 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

