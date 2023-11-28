Citigroup Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 148.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after buying an additional 464,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,323,000 after purchasing an additional 384,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after acquiring an additional 336,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $98.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

