Citigroup Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,848 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 943.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $430,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BLV opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.