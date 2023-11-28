Citigroup Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 900.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,410 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

TCBI stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $112,803.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $112,803.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,294 shares of company stock valued at $982,853 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

