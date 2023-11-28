Citigroup Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 466.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,512 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,148 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.