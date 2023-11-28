Citigroup Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 466.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,512 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,148 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
FNB stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.
F.N.B. Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than F.N.B.
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Upwork underscores the strength of the AI gig economy
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Li Auto smashes estimates proving EVs can be profitable
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Teva Pharma is the way to play the re-rise of generic drugs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.