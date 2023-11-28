Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1,053.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.79.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $26,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,859,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,283,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,769 shares of company stock valued at $383,954 in the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UMBF

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.