Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GFL stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -11.36%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

