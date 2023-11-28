Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,101 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 63,047 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,295,000 after buying an additional 676,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,774,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,301,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,750,000 after acquiring an additional 373,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

