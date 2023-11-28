Citigroup Inc. Purchases 117,396 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,396 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OPKO Health news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,699,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 635,000 shares of company stock valued at $812,500 over the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Trading Up 4.0 %

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Profile

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.