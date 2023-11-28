Citigroup Inc. Purchases 135,000 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APLE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

APLE opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

