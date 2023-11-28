Citigroup Inc. Purchases 14,374 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Century Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Century Communities by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 10.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Century Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

