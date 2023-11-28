Citigroup Inc. Purchases 187,079 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) by 56,011.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 187,079 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 40.97%. The company had revenue of $158.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

HEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

