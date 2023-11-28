Citigroup Inc. Purchases 192,057 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 151.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 192,057 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 10,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAC opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

