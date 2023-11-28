Citigroup Inc. Purchases 24,425 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,091,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 227,033 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of EELV opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $24.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.