Citigroup Inc. Purchases 24,425 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,091,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 227,033 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of EELV opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $24.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.
About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
