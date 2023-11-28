Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,587 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

