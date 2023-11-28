Citigroup Inc. Purchases 37,305 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 112.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after buying an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,177,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,717,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,198,000 after purchasing an additional 89,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESNT opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

