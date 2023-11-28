Citigroup Inc. Purchases 8,547 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.68.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

