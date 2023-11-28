Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 477.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Avion Wealth grew its position in TriNet Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Up 1.3 %

TriNet Group stock opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average of $104.62. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $121.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $339,246.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,930.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $211,886.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,067 shares of company stock worth $5,334,597 over the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.