Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,583.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.