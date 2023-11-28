Citigroup Inc. Sells 16,380 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,515,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,022,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $171.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average of $151.04. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $239.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.26.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

