Citigroup Inc. Sells 51,961 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,961 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in RB Global during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 33.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,764 shares of company stock worth $16,106,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

