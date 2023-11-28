Citigroup Inc. Sells 89,575 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,575 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,373,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 412,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,532,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,670,000 after purchasing an additional 187,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after purchasing an additional 591,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,520,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,483,000 after purchasing an additional 579,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 144.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

