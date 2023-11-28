Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 904,970 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 16.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,255,479.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at $593,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 868,027 shares of company stock worth $13,309,605. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. Analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

