Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134,450 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $112,294.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,097.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,934.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares in the company, valued at $688,097.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,427. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

