Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 86.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 736,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $760.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.22.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

