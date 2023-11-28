Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after buying an additional 117,126 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

