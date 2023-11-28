Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,667 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 45.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Scholastic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Scholastic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Scholastic by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Scholastic by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.85). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

