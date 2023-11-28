Comparing Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) & KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) and Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.4% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Ansell shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Ansell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $27.90 million 3.78 -$8.66 million ($0.17) -13.59 Ansell N/A N/A N/A $0.31 47.26

Analyst Ratings

Ansell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORU Medical Systems. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ansell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KORU Medical Systems and Ansell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ansell 0 0 0 0 N/A

KORU Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 65.95%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Ansell.

Profitability

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Ansell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -28.78% -28.30% -21.73% Ansell N/A N/A N/A

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. The company also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. It sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey.

About Ansell

(Get Free Report)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies. The Industrial segment manufactures and markets hand and chemical protective clothing solutions for a range of industrial applications, including automotive, chemical, metal fabrication, machinery and equipment, food, construction, mining, oil and gas, utilities, logistics, and first responders. The company was formerly known as Pacific Dunlop Limited and changed its name to Ansell Limited in 2002. Ansell Limited was founded in 1893 and is based in Richmond, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.