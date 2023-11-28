Comparing Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) & PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and PCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $140.95 million 2.12 $46.59 million $2.01 9.23 PCB Bancorp $116.25 million 1.90 $34.99 million $2.29 6.76

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years and PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 21.57% 7.64% 0.78% PCB Bancorp 21.99% 12.43% 1.33%

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Marin Bancorp and PCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 PCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.12%. PCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.82%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than PCB Bancorp.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats PCB Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant and payroll services; commercial equipment leasing program; payment solutions; treasury management services; credit cards; and mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, wire transfer, and image lockbox services. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, financial planning, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and other consumer loans comprising automobile secured loans and personal loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; Carrollton and Dallas, Texas; and Englewood Cliffs and Palisade Park, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates loan production offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; and Carrollton, Texas. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.