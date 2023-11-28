Comparing CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 11.03% 9.13% 3.57% CleanSpark -73.22% -21.78% -19.57%

Risk & Volatility

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 3.85, indicating that its share price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 2 1 0 2.33 CleanSpark 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Walker & Dunlop and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus price target of $89.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $9.30, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and CleanSpark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 2.21 $213.82 million $3.49 23.87 CleanSpark $131.52 million 6.48 -$57.33 million N/A N/A

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats CleanSpark on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans. It also provides finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as a debt broker to work with life insurance companies, banks, and other institutional lenders to find debt and/or equity solution for the borrowers' needs; and offers property sales brokerage services to owners and developers of multifamily properties, and commercial real estate and multifamily property appraisals for various investors. Further, it provides appraisal and valuation services; and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services, including housing market research. Additionally, the company offers servicing and asset-managing the portfolio of loans; originates loans through its principal lending and investing activities; and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the affordable housing and other commercial real estate sectors. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

