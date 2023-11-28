Comparing Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Free Report) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Antibe Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Impel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Impel Pharmaceuticals and Antibe Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impel Pharmaceuticals $12.65 million 1.13 -$106.31 million ($3.13) -0.19 Antibe Therapeutics $7.67 million 3.82 -$14.73 million ($0.25) -2.22

Analyst Recommendations

Antibe Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Impel Pharmaceuticals. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Impel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals and Antibe Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Impel Pharmaceuticals and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impel Pharmaceuticals -353.93% N/A -127.43% Antibe Therapeutics N/A -46.83% -26.22%

Risk & Volatility

Impel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Antibe Therapeutics beats Impel Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was formerly known as Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2022. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Antibe Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Its lead compound is Otenaproxesul, an NSAID that releases hydrogen sulfide for treating post-operative pain, migraine, acute musculoskeletal pain, dysmenorrhea, gout, and dental pain. In addition, its products comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for acute pain. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.