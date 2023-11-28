Comparing Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) & Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) and Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Victoria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 4.18% 15.75% 5.68% Victoria N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patrick Industries and Victoria’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $4.88 billion 0.38 $328.20 million $6.78 12.44 Victoria N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Victoria.

93.2% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Patrick Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Patrick Industries and Victoria, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 1 1 4 0 2.50 Victoria 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus target price of $88.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.54%. Given Patrick Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Victoria.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Victoria on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile mouldings; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat towers, tops, trailers, and frames; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite parts, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and finishing products, electronic and audio system components, appliances, marine accessories, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products; cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories. The company also offers logistics services. It provides its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Worcester, the United Kingdom.

