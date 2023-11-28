COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMSP) Shares Up 8.7%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $1.63. 7,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 1,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
COMSovereign Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.
COMSovereign Company Profile
COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COMSovereign
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.