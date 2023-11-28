COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMSP) Shares Up 8.7%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $1.63. 7,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 1,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

COMSovereign Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

COMSovereign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.